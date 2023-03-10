Chhattisgarh cop found dead in police station premises in Korba

A police officer was found dead in the premises of a police station in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Singh Parihar.

"The body of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Narendra Singh Parihar was recovered from his barrack under Bango police station premises this morning", said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Verma.

"The officer was posted at Bango police station in the district and residing at the police barrack", ASP Abhishek added.

In a preliminary police investigation, wounds were spotted on his body, the ASP said, elaborating that it would be too early to jump into any conclusion.

However, police sources have also alleged that the circumstantial evidence and injury marks on his body suggest that he was murdered.

Upon receiving the information, police officials along with the experts from the forensic team and dog squad rushed to the spot for undertaking investigation at the spot, said ASP Verma.

"More clarity in the case and the exact cause of the death will be known once the autopsy report is received, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

