Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals

By ANI | Published: May 4, 2022 03:12 PM2022-05-04T15:12:59+5:302022-05-04T15:20:18+5:30

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) has been killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals | Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals

Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals

Next

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) has been killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Wednesday.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, in a statement, said, "A jawan of the DRG lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village."

The operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :District reserve guardDistrict reserve guardSadanand kumar