Chhattisgarh: DRGF jawan sets example, carries woman in labour pain to hospital

Setting a perfect example, a District Reserve Guard force personnel, along with locals, carried a pregnant woman for several kilometres on a cot on Tuesday.

The incident was reportedly a result of damage done to the roads by the Naxalites, due to which the ambulances couldn't reach the village. Later, the locals decided to take the woman to the hospital on a modified cot.

The woman was spotted by the woman during the regular drills near the Burgum village. The immediate help from the DRGF jawan helped the woman in critical labour pains.

"Ambulance can't reach their village because Naxalites have dug up the road at many places. Our boys carried the woman on the makeshift stretcher on their shoulders and took her to the nearest hospital. Happy to share that the woman has given birth to a healthy baby boy." informed Inspector General of Police, Bastar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor