Chhattisgarh Encounter: 7 Maoists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Bastar

Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Bodies of Maoists, including wow women, were recovered during the anti-naxal operation in Kanker district.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the gunfight occurred in the jungle of Abujhmad, situated on the volatile Narayanpur-Kanker border. The Directorate General of Reserve Police (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel personnel exchanged gunfire with suspected Maoists on Tuesday morning, April 30.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said, "We have said clearly even during the elections (Assembly elections) that peace is necessary for the development and progress of the people of Bastar... Naxal-free Bastar is necessary, and our government is serious in this direction... Our security personnel are continuously working in this direction... We are getting success due to their efforts"