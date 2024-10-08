Chhattisgarh Encounter: One Naxal Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bheji police station forest area of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, October 8. The body of the Naxalite, along with weapons, has been recovered from the site. Further details are awaited.

According to available information, the encounter took place on Monday night in the hills of Pamlur under the Bhejji police station area. Security forces launched an anti-Naxal operation after receiving intelligence about the presence of members from the Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of the Naxalites. The operation was carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighter, 206 CoBRA, 208 CoBRA, 131 CRPF, and 212 CRPF units.

The body of a male Naxalite, along with recovered weapons, has been retrieved from the site. The deceased Naxalite is currently being identified. Police officials confirmed that security forces killed the Naxalite during the encounter in the forest near Pamlur village under the Bhejji police station area.

The operation was launched after intelligence indicated the presence of Konta and Kistaram Area Committee members of the Naxalites in the Bhejji police station area. A joint team of DRG, Bastar Fighter, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was dispatched on Sunday to conduct the anti-Naxal operation. The team moved towards Dabbakonta, Antapad, Burkalanka, Pamlur, and Singhanamdagu in the region.

During the operation, an encounter occurred between security forces and Naxalites in the Pamlur forest on Monday evening. Security forces successfully killed one Naxalite and recovered both the body and weapons. The identity of the Naxalite is still being confirmed. Operations against the Naxalites are ongoing in the area.

It is worth noting that last Friday, security forces killed 31 Naxalites in an encounter in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh.