Chhattisgarh EOW detains suspended ADG GP Singh from Gurugram

Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday took Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), GP Singh, into custody from Haryana's Gurugram in a disproportionate assets case.

He will be taken to Raipur where he will be produced before a court on Wednesday, the EOW said in a statement.

A statement issued by Chhattisgarh's EOW on Tuesday said GP Singh was taken into custody from Haryana's Gurugram for interrogation.

The EOW said that the accused, suspended under the charges of Prevention of Corruption Act sections 13 B, 13(2) and IPC sections 201, 467, was not cooperating in the investigation of the case and was not coming to the EOW office even after legal notices.

"Economic Offenses Investigation Bureau Raipur's crime number 22/2021 section 13(b),13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act and section IPC sections 201, 467, suspended Additional Director General of Police GP Singh, who was issued several notices to appear in the investigation of the case and even after that he was not cooperating in the investigation and neither was attending the EOW office. He did not get any relief from the Supreme Court in the case either. Today, on the late evening of 11/01/2022, Gurjinder Pal Singh has been detained from Gurgaon for interrogation by the team of EOW. He should be brought to Raipur. Used to be. After the team reaches Raipur, further action will be taken by presenting it in the honourable court," the statement reads.

Last year, a sedition case was registered against former Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief GP Singh in connection with ACB raids at 15 locations.

The raids were conducted on the basis of an FIR registered against Singh over disproportionate assets.

Singh was the chief of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing. He was transferred as the director of the state police academy in June 2020.

The 1994-batch IPS officer has earlier served as the IG of Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor