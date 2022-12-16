'Chhattisgarh Gaurav Diwas' to be celebrated on December 17

Chhattisgarh is going to celebrate 'State Gaurav Diwas' to commemorate the completion of the government's four-year tenure under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in state capital Raipur on December 17.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued detailed instructions to all the collectors about the celebration of the Gaurav Diwas.

The collectors have been instructed that all farmers of Gauthans, presidents, members of Gauthan Committees, and villagers should be invited to Tendu Patta Collection Centers and Forest Produce Management Committee offices of forest areas at 11 am on December 17. After that, they should provide information to the visitors about the schemes of the state government and the achievements of the state government in the last four years.

The collectors were further instructed to invite farmers to the Primary Cooperative Society premises, paddy procurement centres at 3.00 pm on the same day. Upon reaching there, the collectors will provide them information about major agricultural schemes of the government such as interest-free loan scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, etc.The press release further states that the Collectors were also instructed to invite all ministers, MPs, and MLAs of the district along with local public representatives for the program of the state Gaurav Diwas.

The state government is taking consistent steps for welfare of the farmers and is also empowering them with the knowledge of advanced farming methods. Farmer-friendly policies and programs of the Chief Minister have brought positive transformation in the villages and agriculture sector. As soon as the government was formed, the Chief Minister waived off the farmers' loans and irrigation taxes which were due for a long time, and took various initiatives to strengthen the rural economy. An amount over Rs 1,00,000 crore has been put in the pockets of farmers, labourers and the poor in the last four years.

The State Government has taken inclusive development as priority and has adopted a new model of development to ensure justice 'Nyay' to every section of the society. Rural economy is the main focus of this development model. Paddy is cultivated on about 31 lakh hectare area. Over 2500 paddy procurement centres have been set up in the state to buy paddy at the support price.

Gauthans built under Suraaji Gaon Yojana have put an end to the problem of open grazing and farmers are taking double crop with ease. Vermi compost is being prepared from cow dung procured under Godhan Nyaya Yojana.

( With inputs from ANI )

