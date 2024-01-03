Chhattisgarh Government Declares January 22 as Dry Day in Honor of Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that January 22 will be designated as a dry day in the state, aligning with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on that date. Speaking to reporters, Sai highlighted the ongoing observance of "good governance" from December 25 to January 2, with Ram Raj serving as a model for their governance principles.

We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's nanihal (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that pran pratistha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22, he said.

There is happiness all over Chhattisgarh. The state's rice millers association has sent 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony and cultivators from the state will also dispatch vegetables to the city in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said.

There will be a festive atmosphere across the state on January 22. Like Diwali, diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit on the day, he said.

The state government has decided that there will be a dry day in the entire state on January 22, Sai said.

According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through several places located in Chhattisgarh during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya.