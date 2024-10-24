Chhattisgarh Government Launches 'Sugam App' for Online Property Registration to Curb Fraud

The Chhattisgarh government's newly launched app, 'Sugam,' designed for online property registration, has received a positive response, with over 1,200 registrations completed since its launch earlier this week, an official reported on Thursday. Introduced on October 21, the app aims to enhance transparency and user-friendliness in the property registration process, according to a statement from the public relations department.

State Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary stated, "The government is dedicated to incorporating more technological applications and procedural enhancements in registry work for citizen empowerment. The Sugam app is a crucial step in preventing property-related fraud."

Complaints pertaining to property registration often surfaced wherein people would become victims of fraud in many ways. There have been reports of a single property being sold to different people and in some cases, registries done for properties which do not actually exist. There have also been instances where land designated for roads, pathways or gardens was sold fraudulently.

