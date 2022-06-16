Chhattisgarh: ITBP preps up to tackle adversaries posed by prevalence of Naxalism in Narayanpur

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday assured that they are preparing to tackle adversaries posed by the prevalence of Naxalism in Narayanpur.

ITBP Assistant Commandant Satyendra Nath Mishra toldtoday, "Right now, we can sense that the Naxalites are planning to formulate propaganda against the forces. As per the information received, they are trying to recruit and encourage some localities into Naxalism."

"From July onwards, they will try to harm the security forces. This is because during the rainy season, forest areas get mushy and it gets difficult to stand on the land. Knowing this, I can assure that ITBP is preparing well to tackle such adversaries," he said.

Meanwhile, Yoga sessions for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at 53rd Battalion ITBP in Narayanpur, Chattisgarh was held on Wednesday.

"Yoga sessions for ITBP personnel under the aegis of #YogaAmritMahotsav at 53rd Battalion ITBP in Narayanpur, Chattisgarh. #Himveers #YogaForHumanity #YogaAmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #InternationalDayofYoga2022 #IYD2022 #internationalyogaday," tweeted ITBP on Wednesday.

Notably, ITBP officials are constantly deployed in the region as it is prone to Naxalites in the area. The company operating base (COB) Dhanora, under the command of Assistant Commandant Satyendra Nath Mishra is yielding positive results while thwarting the sabotage and subversive attempts of Naxalites in this area.

Mishra is carrying out a number of pro-people welfare activities in the Area of Responsibility (AOR). On May 22, Mishra led an area domination patrol (ADP) at the Kundoli village which is a remote area badly hit by the Naxalites menace and has had not allowed reaching even basic facilities to the poorest villagers.

When ITBP came to know about this, COB cadres with the help of his Commanding Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh took the oath to develop this remote village of its AOR.

First of all, on the same day, Assistant Commandant GD Satyendra wrote a letter to the district magistrate, Narayanpur about the issues and within a week, cleared the jungles and made a path for the smooth movement of heavy vehicles.

The officials made contacts with the different departments and local sarpanch and submitted all required documents to the administration. On May 31, two trucks, one excavator and one tractor for borewell purposes reached the village with the efforts of ITBP personnel.

On June 2, two handpumps started functioning and the happiness of villagers knew no limits. They offered food to ITBP personnel and thanked them for their efforts as they were used to drinking contaminated water from a nearby nullah.

ITBP officials adopted the village and within a few months, solar pumps, electric wires and other necessary equipments will be provided to the villagers. All the cost will be borne by the 45Bn ITBP for this purpose, Mishra said.

ITBP will also train local youths to be inducted in CAPFS, Armed Forces, Bastar Fighters and other similar Government jobs. The village will be linked with the neighbouring roads under various programmes.

Thus, these schemes will not only change the face of this village but will also pass a positive message to other neighbouring villages and will further help in countering Naxalite propaganda in this area. ITBP will also carry out Civic Action Programme this year in these areas for further improvement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor