Chhattisgarh Rains: Hailstorm and Strong Winds Wreck Havoc In Bemetara (Watch Video)

After weeks of heatwave heavy rains accompained by gusty winds and hailstorm lashed several parts of Chhattisgarh damaging a large number of houses and other buildings, vehicles and leaving trees and power poles uprooted. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipate conditions similar to ‘heatwave’ in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and surrounding regions for today June 5. Meanwhile, states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala will experience severe rain on Wednesday.

The IMD warns, “Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during 04th-08th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on 04th & 05th; Bihar during 05th-08th; Odisha during 04th-06th June, 2024”. From June 5 to June 7, Delhi might receive light rainfall with thunderstorms. The rain is expected to bring some relief to the people from the intense heat.

Bemetara, Chhattisgarh: Last night, heavy rain and a hailstorm accompanied by strong winds caused damage to electric poles and trees. pic.twitter.com/goUoJuQFW4 — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2024

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Witnesses Cloudy Skies and Dust Storm After Scorching Heat (Watch Video)

On June 5, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh will experience heatwave-like conditions, despite a slight drop in temperature. Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam are supposed to receive heavy rain today. The IMD has issued an alert of heavy rain today for parts of Northeast India, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning in these states. Light and severe rainfall in certain areas of Sikkim, Assam, and Maharashtra are expected. However, a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms is given for certain areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Odisha.

