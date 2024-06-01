Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Witnesses Cloudy Skies and Dust Storm After Scorching Heat (Watch Video)

A dust storm with gusty winds swept through Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief from a scorching heatwave that gripped the capital for weeks.

Watch: Delhi experiences cloudy skies and a dust storm following the scorching heat pic.twitter.com/3yxN3iBYR8 — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses cloudy skies and dust storm after scorching heat pic.twitter.com/ETyYllAU3e — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

VIDEO | Cloudy sky and gusty winds bring much-needed respite from sweltering heat in #Delhi. Visuals from IGI airport area.#WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/S6EmuZlVG9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies, possible thunderstorms, and very light rain along with gusty winds for the day. This change in weather comes after an extended period of above-normal temperatures.

Delhi endured its sixth consecutive day with highs exceeding 45 degrees Celsius on Friday. Mungeshpur, a station within the city, even broke the national record on Wednesday with a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius.

The average maximum temperature for May 2024 reached 41.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest May since 2013, according to IMD data. This is 1.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

The IMD forecasts a slight dip in temperatures, with highs expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius by Sunday. Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius for the next few days.