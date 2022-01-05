Chhattisgarh reports first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Chattisgarh reported its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

As per the state government, the patient is 52-years-old and has a travel history to the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, a night curfew will be imposed in Raipur from 9 pm to 6 am, said the order from the district collector on Wednesday.

However, as per the order, wholesale trade markets, vegetable markets, medicine shops, medicine delivery, ambulance services, petrol pumps, and loading and unloading works are exempted from the curfew. They will have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior and guidelines while at work.

Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bakeries, food courts, and other similar food-related establishments will operate till 11:00 pm. Dhabas will operate outside the urban body limits area even after 11:00 pm, added the order.

There is a ban of activities like picketing, rallies, procession, public/cultural, and religious programs.

Permission will be required from the district administration for marriages and funerals.

The order further states that schools, anganwadi centres, swimming pools in the district will be closed. The education will continue via online mediums. However, children can be called to school premises for COVID-19 vaccination of ages 15-18 while following COVID appropriate behavior.

It is mandatory to follow COVID appropriate behavior like social distancing, mask-wearing, maintaining hand hygiene at public places, the order said.

As per the order, Cinemas, malls, gyms, restaurants, auditoriums, marriage halls will operate with one-third capacity.

It will be mandatory for passengers coming to Jharkhand to show their negative RT-PCR COVID test report at the Raipur Railway Station, Bus Stand, and Airport. Failure to produce the same before the concerned authorities, passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test and undergo quarantine at his/her own expense.

In case of any symptoms, people are advised to get tested for COVID-19 and undergo home quarantine till the results of their tests arrive. If they get infected with the virus, patients will have to undergo a strict home quarantine while following all required protocols.

Control rooms have been established at the district level to help the general public, added the order.

As per the order, if there is an intense COVID-19 spread in an area, it will be converted into a containment zone and containment guidelines will be in effect in that particular area, which have to be followed by the people.

People coming from abroad will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines prevailing in the state and will have to give information about their arrival to the nearest health centre, district control room or the revenue officer, the order said.

The order has instructed the administration to ensure that no unnesseccary gatherings take place. Important, urgent gatherings can be held via video conferencing, added the order.

Private hospitals are instructed to update information on bed availability on the website of the health department.

Anyone not following COVID-19 protocols and showing non-cooperative behavior with the concerned authorities will be liable to punishment under relevant sections of law.

( With inputs from ANI )

