Chhattisgarh School: Several Students Injured After Wall Collapse in Korba

A portion of a wall at the Darripara village of Chhattisgarh school in Korba fell leaving several students injured. The injured students, some of whom suffered head injuries, were rushed to hospital with the help of locals. Their condition was stated to be stable. More details on the unexpected tragedy is currently under invesigation. The incident comes on the backdrop of Kolkata building collapse which occured yesterday. Six people were killed after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata. The incident occurred at about 12 am on Monday and the building is located in the city's Garden Reach area.

Following the incident, two engineers, who were responsible for identifying illegal construction in the Garden Rich area have been served a show cause notice. Besides, a case has been registered against the building's promoters and others. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the accident spot and announced Rs 5 lakh of compensation for the victims' next of kin and Rs 1 lakh for each of the injured people .Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and other senior officials are also present at the spot and monitoring the rescue operation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the collapse site and said that "official permission to construct the building was not given by the state administration". Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and other senior officials are also present at the spot and monitoring the rescue operation. However, locals have alleged that there were several illegal construction going on in the area, with some receiving indirect help from the city administration.