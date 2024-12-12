Chhattisgarh: Seven Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Narayanpur District

At least seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, according to a senior police official. The gunfight erupted around 3 a.m. in the forests of south Abujhmaad during an anti-Naxalite operation carried out by a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force, the official said. The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar, and Kondagaon districts, along with CRPF teams.

After the exchange of fire ceased, the bodies of seven Naxalites, who were wearing uniforms, were recovered. Search operations in the area are still ongoing, the official confirmed.

