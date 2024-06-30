Chief Minister Siddaramaih To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Discuss the Development Plans for Karnataka

There is no post of deputy chief minister and there is no discussion about the change of chief minister. The party will decide on the work I have done. I don't need anyone's recommendation. No one should make an open statement about the posts of CM and DCM anymore. KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned that it should end here, if the discussion continues further, notice will have to be given to the party members.

Speaking to the media at his residence in the city, he said, "There is no DCM, there is no chief minister question." The high command of our party will judge the work we have done,” he said. DKS further said, "In the interest of the party, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and I sat down and discussed and came to a conclusion.



There is no need for MLAs, Ministers or Swami to talk about this matter further. If there is his blessing, it is enough to flow from within, apart from that, there is no need to discuss anymore."He said that no minister should openly discuss the post of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Even our party MLAs should not propose, and if they continue, AICC or themselves will have to issue a notice without formality. Discipline is important to the party. We know how hard we have worked for the party and what we have done.