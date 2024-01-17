Child killed as car runs over migrants sleeping on roadside in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 17 A child was killed and two other migrants were injured when a speeding car ran over them early Wednesday when they were sleeping on the roadside in Punjab's Bathinda town, police said.

Prima facie the cause of the accident is believed to be low visibility owing to dense fog, a police official said.

He added an investigation is on and the injured have been hospitalised.

In another accident, four policemen were killed and several injured after a Punjab Police bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Mukerian town.

The bus, coming from PAP Jalandhar, the headquarters for Punjab Armed Police men, crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on roadside, the police said.

