Child killed in mysterious blast at Rajouri terror victim's home

Jammu, Jan 2 A child was killed and two women injured on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said that the mysterious blast occurred at the victim's home in the Dangri village of Rajouri district.

The blast occurred at the site in the village where terrorists killed four civil and injured six others on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, a protest shutdown is being observed against the terror attack in Rajouri town.

All exams scheduled for the day have been postponed by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.

