Child marriage victim from Bihar commits suicide in K’taka

Bengaluru, March 18 A minor girl, who was a victim of child marriage from Bihar, committed suicide here, said officials, adding that her husband has been arrested.

The victim, Neelam Kumari, had ended her life on March 13 near Hebbagodi in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Her husband Vishal Kumar Sahani, also from Bihar, was arrested for marrying the minor and abetting her suicide. The complaint was lodged in this regard by Sridevi, an activist attached to the District Child Welfare Committee.

Police said the accused husband had come to Bengaluru from Bihar a year ago and worked as a painter. He married Neelam Kumari in February, 2023 and brought her to Bengaluru 20 days ago. They lived in a rented house in Tirupalya locality, where the body was found hanging.

The police suspected that the accused had allegedly started having physical intimacy with the victim against her will which caused her mental stress. The district children protection officers visited the spot and have submitted a report to the Hebbagodi police, sources said.

More details were awaited.

