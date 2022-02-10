'Children with access to good literature thrive as citizens'
By IANS | Published: February 10, 2022 01:45 PM2022-02-10T13:45:05+5:302022-02-10T13:55:23+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 10 Stories and narratives are fundamental to being human and children with access to good ...
New Delhi, Feb 10 Stories and narratives are fundamental to being human and children with access to good quality literature become a lot more engaged as citizens, says Amrita Patwardhan, Head of Education at Tata Trusts, which administers an annual Parag Honour List
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app