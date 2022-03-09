Chinar Corps celebrates women's day in Srinagar

Chinar Corps organized a program in Srinagar on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

GoC of Chinar Corps Lt General DP Pandey participated in the event.

Speaking to mediapersons, Lt General DP Pandey said, "Today (March 8) we are celebrating International Women's Day. Chinar Corps has always worked for the empowerment of women in Kashmir. A woman is the pillar of strength of any society. We want every woman to step forward and help us in establishing long-term peace in Kashmir."

Chinar Corps organised programmes wherein women from different walks of life shared their experiences and struggles.

( With inputs from ANI )

