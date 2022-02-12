Chintels Paradiso roof collapse: Residents demand CBI probe

Gurugram, Feb 12 Two days after the roof collapse incident at Chintels Paradiso residential society here in Sector 109 which claimed two lives, residents on Saturday staged a demonstration, demanding a CBI probe into the incident, and "immediate arrest" of the builder.

The residents, who were carrying placards, also protested against the police and the district administration.

"In connection with the matter the police have so far registered an FIR under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention but we demanded that the FIR should be registered under sector 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), so that the culprits have to face stringent action," Lalit Kapoor, General Secretary of Chintels Paradiso society said.

Meanwhile, district town planner RS Bhath, who is directed on behalf of the district administration to examine the matter, visited the incident spot on Saturday and ensured the residents that a necessary action will be initiated against the guilty.

Meanwhile, the residents said they have no faith in the district administration and police so a detailed inquiry should be conducted by the CBI.

"We have already invested our hard-earned money in this society and are now forced to spend the night in an open space. We are compelled to spend nights at our relative's homes despite spending huge amounts. We are scared to enter the premises. We require a concrete action against those who are guilty," a protesting resident said.

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjeet Singh who was scheduled to visit the residential society on Saturday reportedly cancelled it due to the residents' protest.

