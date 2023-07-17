Chirag Paswan join NDA after meeting JP Nadda, Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday joined National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah.

"Met Shri @iChiragPaswan ji in Delhi. They have decided to join the NDA alliance led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family," Nadda tweeted.

Earlier today, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan met Home Minister Amit Shah and had a discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP.

"Had a positive discussion with the country's Home Minister respected Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi on issues related to the alliance," Paswan tweeted after the meeting in Hindi.

On Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda wrote to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, inviting him to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 18, the LJP (Ram Vilas) informed through a tweet.

The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

