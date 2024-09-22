Chlorine Gas Leak at Orient Paper Mill in Madhya Pradesh: 12 Hospitalized in Anuppur

Twelve people were hospitalized following a chlorine gas leak at the Orient Paper Mill (OPM) in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, according to an official. The leak at the factory in Amlai was detected around 8 PM, as reported by District Collector Harshal Pancholi on X.

While the management swiftly addressed the situation and halted the leakage, approximately 20 people reported experiencing eye irritation.

A district administration team arrived at the spot and admitted 12 individuals to Shahdol Medical College Hospital, the collector reported. He added that all of their conditions were stable and that the situation was being closely monitored.

