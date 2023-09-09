CID continues questioning Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada, Sep 9 Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday night continued questioning former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was being questioned for more than four hours at SIT office at Kunchanapalli, a suburb of Vijayawada.

There was no clarity as to how long the questioning will continue and when he will be produced before a magistrate.

It was also not clear if Naidu’s medical examination will be conducted at SIT office or at a government hospital in the city before taking him to the court.

Amid tension and protests by hundreds of his supporters, Naidu was brought here from Nandyal, where he was arrested by the CID.

Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and son Nara Lokesh reached SIT office to meet him. However, the CID officials have not yet allowed them to meet him.

Naidu’s brother-in-law N. Balakrishna and daughter-in-law Brahmini also rushed to Vijayawada from Hyderabad by a chartered flight. They also reached the SIT office to meet Naidu.

The former chief minister submitted a hand written letter to the CID, requesting that he be allowed to consult four legal counsels. TDP sources said the lawyers were not yet allowed to meet Naidu.

Naidu, who was arrested by the CID in Nandyal early Saturday, was brought to Vijayawada by road. His supporters tried to block the police convoy at several places along the 300-km route.

At a few places, police had to resort to lathi charge to clear the road blocks.

