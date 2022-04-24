CID detains main accused in Karnataka PSI scam

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the main accused in the Karnataka PSI scam Rudragowda D Patil from Maharashtra and brought him to its office late Saturday night.

The case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Bommai on Thursday said, "Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.

"Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint about irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts. Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting the time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding. The search is on to nab him," the Chief Minister had said.

The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

