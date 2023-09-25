CISF arrests man with gold at Mumbai Airport

New Delhi, Sep 25 CISF official on Monday said that they have arrested a private company staff member at Mumbai Airport and recovered 2.8 kgs gold from him.

A senior customs official said that based on behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Mumbai Airport noticed suspicious activities of an OCS company staff.

The staff member has been identified as Hanumanta Reddy, who was working at prayer room located near International Boarding Gate 47 at Level-4.

"CISF personnel closely observed Reddy as he entered the washroom in a hurry and hastily threw a white pouch inside a janitor closet room. Acting swiftly, the CISF personnel approached him and asked him to open the pouch. On opening the pouch eight oval shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form, wrapped in plastic weighing about 2.8 kgs were detected," said the official.

The official said that during questioning, Reddy provided unsatisfactory responses.

He said that subsequently, Reddy, along with the recovered 2.8 kgs of gold paste valued at Rs 1.5 crores, was handed over to Customs officials for further action.

