CISF discover medicines worth 57.30 lakh at IGI Airport in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday discovered a sizable amount of medicines estimated to be worth approximately Rs 57.30 lakh from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, the officials said.

According to PRO CISF, "The suspected passenger was identified as an Indian national, Vakeel Ahmed bound for Bahrain by Gulf Air flight."

"At about 0240 hrs, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at the check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport," the officials said in a statement.

It further stated, "Due to suspicion, the passenger was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his baggage."

The officials informed that while examination of the checked-in baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images.

During further investigation, a huge quantity of medicines of approximate value INR 57.30 lakh was detected, the officials stated.

"On enquiry, the passenger could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines," the officials said.

The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Customs Officials.

The officials further stated that both the passenger and the contraband were handed over to Customs officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

