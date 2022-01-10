CISF reports 1,307 active COVID cases among its personnel

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported a total of 1,307 active COVID cases in all formations, a senior official said on Monday.

Out of the total COVID cases, 250 personnel with comorbidities or other health issues are hospitalised, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported a total of 931 active COVID cases across all formations, said an official.

Also, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have also tested positive for the virus. Even the prisoners in Delhi jails have tested positive.

India has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases with over 1.79 lakh cases reported on Monday. The daily positivity rate is also over 13 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor