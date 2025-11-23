Civil servants key to achieving Viksit Bharat@2047: VP C. P. Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Nov 23 Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday highlighted the role of civil servants in achieving Viksit Bharat@2047, underscoring the importance of last-mile delivery, teamwork, and inclusive growth.

Addressing Civil Services Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh, the Vice-President urged officers to prioritise team excellence over individual excellence, and emphasised the need for continuous learning and reform-oriented thinking.

Radhakrishnan acknowledged the immense hard work of the probationers, noting that out of nearly 12 lakh UPSC aspirants, only about 1,000 are selected each year.

He said that out of 140 crore people, they now hold a rare opportunity to bring meaningful change to society. “With great power comes great responsibility,” he reminded them, urging them to use this opportunity in the service of the nation.

He recalled the inauguration of the new NACIN campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, noting that the institution has emerged as a premier centre for capacity-building in Customs and GST administration.

Encouraging trainees to embrace emerging technologies — AI, NLP, ML, Blockchain —the Vice-President said technology offers immense opportunities for transparency, efficiency, and citizen service delivery.

He described the IGOT Karmayogi app as an “excellent platform” for anytime, anywhere capacity-building.

The event was attended by Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Communication and RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh; Secretary to the Vice-President of India Amit Khare; Director-General of NACIN Dr Subramanyam and other dignitaries.

He highlighted the special significance of the year as the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—the Father of the All-India Services. He said Sardar Patel’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for transforming colonial India into a strong, Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Vice-President commended the Union Public Service Commission, which will mark its centenary in 2026, describing it as a “guardian of merit, integrity, and fairness” in civil services recruitment.

Radhakrishnan stressed the need for inclusive development. He said both wealth creation and wealth distribution are equally important, and highlighted that PM Modi has placed strong emphasis on both wealth creation and wealth distribution for national progress.

The Vice-President described GST as a landmark reform that has streamlined the country’s indirect tax system.

He emphasised that tax evaders must be curbed and punished, stating that laws are enacted for the betterment of society and the nation.

The law of the land must be enforced, he said, adding that this responsibility lies in the hands of officials.

