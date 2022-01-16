Civilian, policeman injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar, Jan 16 A civilian and a policeman were injured in a militant grenade attack in Srinagar city on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade towards a team of security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.

"Two persons were injured in this explosion, selection grade constable Mehraj and civilian Mushtaq Ahmad.

"Both the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor