Civilian shot and injured by militants in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, April 24 A man in J&K's Anantnag district was shot and injured by militants on Monday evening, police said.

Police said militants fired at Aqib Ahmad Dar, a readymade garment seller in Marhama village of Bijbehara tehsil in the evening.

