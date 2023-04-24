Civilian shot and injured by militants in J&K's Anantnag

Published: April 24, 2023

Srinagar, April 24 A man in J&K's Anantnag district was shot and injured by militants on Monday evening, police said.

Police said militants fired at Aqib Ahmad Dar, a readymade garment seller in Marhama village of Bijbehara tehsil in the evening.

