Civilian shot and injured by militants in J&K's Anantnag
By IANS | Published: April 24, 2023 10:03 PM 2023-04-24T22:03:04+5:30 2023-04-24T22:20:16+5:30
Srinagar, April 24 A man in J&K's Anantnag district was shot and injured by militants on Monday evening, police said.
Police said militants fired at Aqib Ahmad Dar, a readymade garment seller in Marhama village of Bijbehara tehsil in the evening.
