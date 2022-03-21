Civilian shot, injured in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, March 21 A civilian in J&K's Budgam district was shot and injured by militants on Monday, police said.

Police sources said militants fired at Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather in Gotpora village of Budgam.

"The civilian was shifted to hospital in an injured condition. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor