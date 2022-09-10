Class 12 student among 3 missing as snake boat overturns in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 Three people, including a class 12 student, are feared missing after a snake boat overturned in the Pamba river on Saturday in Kerala's Chennithala area.

The boat was a participant of the Aranmula, Uthrattahi boat race as part of the Onam festivities.

Police said that Adidevann, the Class 12 student, went missing first and the two others jumped into the water in search of him.

The famous Aranmula Uttrathathi boat race is on Sunday and as per tradition, the boat first enters the Pamba river for some rituals and then proceed for Aranmula.

Scuba divers are engaged in the search for the three who were part of the snake boat race team. Heavy under current in Pamba river due to incessant rains in the past few days led to the overturning of the snake boat.

However, locals said that children were seen jumping in the boat which would have toppled it in the Pamba river.

Chengannur MLA and former minister Saji Cherian, while speaking to media persons, said that scuba divers, fire force and police are jointly searching for the missing people.

Aranmula panchayat president Vijayamma told the media that 50 people were in the boat when it capsized.

Notably, incessant rains in the central areas of Kerala have led to a rise in water levels in most of the rivers. With the snake boat race being held after months of preparations, several snake boats deployed by various regions are engaged in a fight for supremacy in the waters.

