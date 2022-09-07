Class X student hits security gaurd at Delhi govt school

New Delhi, Sep 7 A security guard of a Delhi government school was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old Class X student, who was late for school in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi.

A senior police officer said that a call in this regard was received at 8:15 am. The caller said that a securiry guard was hit by a student following which he was taken to the hospital.

The police said that a team was sent to the spot and it was learnt that around two days back, the security guard, Vijay Kumar (32), had an argument with the tenth standard student.

"Today the said student attacked the Kumar with an instrument. Kumar was later on discharged from the hospital after treatment. The student is being counselled. Action will be taken as per the law," the officer said.

