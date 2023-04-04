CM Basavaraj Bommai says Congress will not come to power in Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are dreaming about the Chief Minister's post, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, but it will not come true.

According to a report of PTI, He alleged that the Congress leaders’ main focus is power and the chief minister’s post, and not the welfare of the people of the state.

The Congress will not come to power, Both of them (Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar) are fighting for a seat (CM seat), which they will not get. Power and Chief Minister post are the main aim of Congress and its leaders in this election and not the welfare of the people of Karnataka, Bommai said in response to a question.

Bommai said on one hand Shivakumar is going around seeking blessings to become the chief minister, while on the other Siddaramaiah is claiming that he is the next chief minister. People who have to decide, don’t have both of them in mind. It is their internal party matter. Both of them are dreaming about the chief minister’s seat, but it will not come true.

Bommai was reacting to certain purported statements made by Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Chief Minister, regarding Congress’ probable chief ministerial face.