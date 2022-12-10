CM Bhagwant Mann assures PM Modi of successful sessions of G20 summit in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of the G20 summit in the state.

The chief minister, while participating in videoconferencing chaired by the Prime Minister to review the arrangements, said that the state was fortunate to have got two sessions of G20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on education and then on June 22 and 23 on labour.

He said that the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality and no stone will be left unturned for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

Mann said that these sessions will be held at the sacred land of Amritsar where lakhs of devotees daily pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and other places.

The Chief Minister assured PM Modi that the state government will make elaborate arrangements for the comfortable stay of the dignitaries participating in the summit.

He said that apart from assuring their comfortable stay in the state, the guests will be offered traditional Punjabi food adding that they will also be given a glimpse of rich Punjabi culture during the cultural events in the evening.

"If the dignitaries will wish to visit other districts of the state like sports hub Jalandhar then adequate arrangements will also be made for their journey," he said.

The Chief Minister informed PM Modi that the state government has already constituted several committees for the smooth conduct of the event.

Likewise, he said that a Cabinet Sub Committee is also monitoring the preparations on a routine basis. "Even the officers will also visit the other states where the events are being organised prior to Punjab, to take stock of the arrangements," Mann added.

The Chief Minister said that the state is all set to hold this mega event which will further put the state of the roadmap of international tourism.

He said that the state government will involve every Punjabi in the event so that the rich heritage of the state is showcased to the visiting dignitaries.

Mann said that every effort will be made to ensure that the visiting delegations create marvellous memories during their stay in the state.

PM Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency.

The Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths.

The Prime Minister further emphasized on the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the organisation of various G20 events.

According to the official press release, PM Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.

A number of Governors, chief ministers, and Lt Governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising on the preparations being done by the states to host the G20 meetings.

( With inputs from ANI )

