CM Fadnavis warns MLAs against casual mention of Ladki Bahini Yojana

Nagpur, Dec 9 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday sternly cautioned both ruling and opposition MLAs against making offhand references to the state’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana while raising unrelated issues during Question Hour in the Assembly.

Visibly displeased after multiple references to the scheme, CM Fadnavis told the House that members must refrain from using the programme as a casual political reference and added that such behaviour could invite strict consequences.

“If this continues, you will have to sit at home,” he remarked, prompting a brief silence in the House.

The exchange took an interesting turn when BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar -- the former personal assistant to Fadnavis -- raised the issue of alleged illegal liquor distribution and made a passing reference to the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

The Chief Minister immediately interrupted him and reiterated his warning. “I have already asked members not to randomly mention the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana while raising unrelated concerns,” he said in a firm tone, making it clear the caution applied to all legislators, including those from the ruling benches.

Earlier, Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad had mentioned the scheme while debating a separate issue, triggering the first visible sign of the Chief Minister’s frustration.

Fadnavis asserted that the programme was a major state initiative and should not be dragged into unrelated subjects for political point scoring. “This scheme will continue. It will not take away funds or resources from any other programme. But no one should make unnecessary remarks about it,” he said.

Following the warning, no legislator referred to the scheme for the remainder of the Question Hour.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar tabled supplementary demands in the State Assembly, which included a provision of Rs 6,103.20 crore specifically earmarked for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, highlighting the government's commitment to continuing the payments.

Eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month transferred directly via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The government has extended the e-KYC deadline till December 31, 2025.

