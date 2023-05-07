CM Manik Saha lauds Tripura Police for proactively making state drug-free

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 7 : Chief Minister Mk Saha has lauded the efforts of Tripura Police for its proactive participation in making Tripura a drug-free state.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the chief minister wrote "Efforts of Tripura Police is highly commendable. Their proactive participation in making Tripura Drug Free is giving boost to the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Kudos to your efforts once again...!"

Earlier on Saturday, in a successful operation led by the Superintendent of Police North Tripura, three persons were arrested and 60,000 Yaba tablets were seized from their possession at Churaibari Gate on the Assam-Tripura interstate border.

The seized drug is valued at approx Rs 6 crores in the grey market.

"The consignment was meant to be smuggled from Assam to Agartala, capital of Tripura," the police said.

Yaba is psychotropic a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and it is produced largely in Myanmar.

The three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

