CM Mohan Yadav showcases MP's upcoming PM Mitra textile park, sector potential at national conference in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 8 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday highlighted the state's strong textile heritage and growing investment potential at the National Conference of Textile Ministers in Guwahati, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a key destination for the expansion of the textile industry.

Addressing the conference, themed “India’s Textile Industry – A Warp and Weft of Development, Heritage and Innovation”, CM Yadav underscored the role of the textile sector in employment generation, industrial growth and cultural preservation. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing the foundation stone laying of India’s first PM MITRA Park in Dhar district as a landmark initiative to strengthen the national textile ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said the PM MITRA Park would play a crucial role in positioning India among the world’s leading textile manufacturing hubs and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

CM Yadav expressed Madhya Pradesh’s willingness to partner with the Centre in hosting the next National Textile Conference, proposed for July 2026, and invited Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh to hold the event in Ujjain. He described Ujjain as a historic centre of textile activity and the city of Lord Mahakal.

Emphasising the balance between tradition and modernisation, the Chief Minister highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s legacy in iconic handloom products such as Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees, tracing their origins to the era of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. He also referred to ongoing initiatives to promote high-quality mulberry silk and organic cotton production, particularly in regions like Narmadapuram.

“The state government has prioritised the textile sector as an employment-oriented industrial focus area. Over the past one-and-a-half decades, investments exceeding Rs 25,000 crore have been made across the textile value chain,” CM Yadav said.

He also spoke about women’s empowerment through their engagement in textile mills, handloom clusters and spinning units, and noted progress in organic cotton, man-made fibres, technical textiles and textile-based development in tribal-dominated regions such as Khargone and Budhni.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, addressing the conference, lauded Madhya Pradesh’s initiatives, particularly the progress of the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, which drew applause from participants. Singh said the Centre was keen to explore collaboration with the state on emerging fibres such as linen, derived from flax, and milkweed.

He urged states to focus on technical textiles and develop investor-friendly roadmaps, noting that the textile sector remains the second-largest employment generator after agriculture. Singh added that textile exports have risen by nine per cent under the current government’s policies.

Highlighting the broader impact of PM MITRA Parks, Singh said such projects across states, including Madhya Pradesh, have the potential to attract investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore and generate large-scale employment.

The two-day conference is being attended by textile ministers and senior officials from several states. Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita also addressed the gathering. A Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition was inaugurated alongside the conference, showcasing India’s traditional craftsmanship.

During his visit, CM Yadav is also expected to hold discussions with the Assam government on wildlife exchange-related cooperation.

