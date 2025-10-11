CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate three-day MP Travel Mart in Bhopal today

Bhopal, Oct 11 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Saturday.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will also join the inaugural session as special guest. The event is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department.

Three-day event will host over 700 participants, including over 100 international tour operators from 27 countries,150 domestic tour operators, 355 sellers and Film industry representatives and media personnel.

During the programme, CM Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with special invitee delegates to discuss tourism investment and collaboration.

In the presence of the Chief Minister at Bharat Bhavan, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Tourism Department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

These MoUs aim to develop tourism infrastructure, services, and public amenities around ASI-protected monuments in the state, said an official in MP Tourism Department.

The chief minister will present a Letter of Award (LoA) to investor Vinayak Kalani for building a golf course in Raisen district and a wellness resort in Khandwa district.

To promote tourism through influencer marketing, MoUs will be signed with: Curly Tales (Influencer Marketing Agency), Balaji Telefilms, Atavi Bird Foundation, a statement issued by the state government said.

Additionally, the Impact Assessment Report of Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy will be released. A new international television commercial (TVC) for Madhya Pradesh tourism will be launched, it added.

Letters of Award will also be granted to 'Ease My Trip' for setting up and operating tent cities at Hanumantiya, Mandu, and Tamiya, Aagman for setting up and operating tent city in Orchha, Jetserve Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. for launching helicopter services to improve accessibility to tourist destinations across the state, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor