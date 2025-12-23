CM Revanth Reddy has zero understanding of river water issues, claims KTR

Hyderabad, Dec 23 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of having “zero understanding” of river water issues and branded irrigation ministers as “dangerously ignorant.”

Addressing a felicitation meeting of newly elected Sarpanches, Deputy Sarpanches and Ward Members at the BRS party office in Nalgonda, Rama Rao congratulated the grassroots representatives and said their victory has infused renewed confidence and energy into the party.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, alleged that the Congress government is indulging in diversionary politics and case dramas only because it has failed to answer the serious questions raised by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on irrigation projects and governance.

He challenged the Chief Minister to stop leaking stories from behind the scenes and come openly before the cameras to declare what cases he intends to file.

“You are the Home Minister as well. If you have courage, come forward and speak directly instead of hiding behind chit-chats and leaks,” KTR said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government’s handling of Krishna river waters, KTR said the Chief Minister lacks even basic knowledge of river water management.

He ridiculed irrigation ministers for admitting they were unprepared to answer questions on water issues and for making absurd statements, accusing them of misleading the public while remaining completely disconnected from farmers’ needs.

KTR asserted that while KCR has been strongly fighting for Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna waters, the Congress government has neither the competence nor the courage to respond.

He accused the government of deliberately obstructing key irrigation projects such as the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“When BRS completed 90 per cent of the work, this government has wasted two years without completing even the remaining 10 per cent,” he said, adding that failure to submit DPRs and attempts to reduce project scope amount to betrayal of Telangana’s interests.

On cooperative societies, KTR challenged the Congress government to immediately conduct elections if it truly believes it has done justice to farmers.

He alleged that the government is terrified of facing elections due to public anger and is instead filling posts through nominated positions.

“If elections are held, farmers will teach Congress a fitting lesson,” he warned.

KTR said widespread anger among farmers and agricultural labourers is already evident in recent Sarpanch election results.

He accused the government of abandoning promises such as Rythu Bandhu for tenant farmers, financial assistance to farm labourers, and other welfare commitments, and using case leaks against KCR to divert attention from these failures.

KTR urged party cadres to remain focused like Arjuna aiming at the bird’s eye, with complete attention on questioning the Congress government over its unfulfilled “420 promises.”

He made it clear that BRS will not be intimidated by threats or cases and will continue its fight in the public domain until justice is delivered to Telangana’s farmers.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor