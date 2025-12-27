CM Saha calls U'khand counterpart over death of Tripura student; five arrested

Agartala, Dec 27 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami over the brutal assault on student Angel Chakma in Dehradun, government officials said.

The 24-year-old student, son of a Border Security Force (BSF) Constable, succumbed to his injuries on Friday after being attacked by a group of miscreants on December 9, officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami told Tripura CM Saha that five accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

In social media posts, CM Saha said: "Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar under Debram Thakur Para in Tripura, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9 and later died at the Graphic Era Hospital."

"The Uttarakhand Chief Minister (Pushkar Singh Dhami) informed me that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, and he has assured that justice will be delivered," the Tripura CM added.

Angel Chakma, who was pursuing his studies at a university in Uttarakhand, was grievously injured in what is alleged to be a "racially motivated attack".

According to the deceased victim's family sources in Agartala, the incident occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun.

A written complaint was lodged with the police by the victim's brother, Michael Chakma.

As per the complaint, the two brothers -- Michael and Angel -- had gone out to buy essential items when they were stopped by a group of youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

What began as an argument soon escalated into violence, with the attackers allegedly hurling racial slurs and making derogatory remarks about their appearance.

When the brothers objected, the situation turned into a brutal physical assault.

Michael Chakma, a student of another university, alleged that he was struck on the head with a 'kada', a metal wrist ornament.

Angel bore the brunt of the attack and sustained multiple stab injuries, including deep wounds to his neck and abdomen.

He was immediately rushed to Graphic Era Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Despite prolonged medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries around 4 a.m. on Friday.

The Uttarakhand Police have arrested five accused and placed them in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Angel Chakma reached his home in Tripura on Saturday.

The Youth Tipra Federation, the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP government in Tripura, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and demanded swift justice.

"Those responsible for this heinous act must be identified and brought to justice without delay. We urge the authorities to ensure a fair, thorough and time-bound investigation," the organisation said.

Angel Chakma's death has triggered widespread grief and anger across Tripura, with several student bodies and political leaders condemning the incident and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

TMP Supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma also expressed grief and outrage, calling for immediate justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor