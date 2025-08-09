CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 115-crore govt hospital at Tambaram Sanatorium, provides housing plots to 20,021 people

Chennai, Aug 9 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed government hospital at Tambaram Sanatorium in Tamil Nadu' s Chengalpattu district, built at a cost of Rs 115 crore.

The six-storeyed facility, equipped with 400 beds and advanced medical amenities, is expected to significantly boost healthcare services for residents in and around the southern suburbs of Chennai.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister inspected the hospital's infrastructure, including specialised treatment units and patient care facilities.

Health Department officials briefed him on the hospital's readiness to handle emergency cases, outpatient services, and in-patient care, as well as its plans for introducing modern diagnostic and surgical equipment.

Speaking at the event, CM Stalin said the hospital would serve as a vital lifeline for thousands of residents in the region, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to access quality medical treatment.

He added that the government was committed to expanding public healthcare infrastructure across Tamil Nadu to ensure equitable access for all.

Later the Chief Minister participated in a public function at Pallavaram Cantonment, where he distributed free housing plots to beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes. A total of 20,021 people received plots, collectively valued at Rs 1,672.52 crore.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin noted that the DMK government had placed housing security among its top priorities since assuming office.

He pointed out that over the past four years, housing plots had been allotted to 17,74,561 beneficiaries, covering more than 17 lakh people across the State.

"Providing secure housing is not just about giving land; it’s about giving families a foundation for a stable and dignified life," he said.

He reiterated that the government would continue to identify eligible beneficiaries and expedite allotments to ensure no deserving family was left without a secure place to live.

The events were attended by Ministers, senior government officials, local MLAs, and large numbers of residents, who hailed both the new hospital and the housing distribution drive as transformative measures for the district.

