CM Stalin's silence on Udhayanidhi Stalin's divisive comments sparks concern: TN BJP

Chennai, Oct 20 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said that the recent comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the silence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over it have sparked concern.

He added that the derogatory remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin against Governor R.N. Ravi and Prime Minister Modi, promoting divisive politics and disrespecting political leaders, harm Tamil society.

He said: "Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments belittle the Governor's role, implying he's merely a postman, and threaten Tamil Nadu people would "show him his place" if he expressed his ideologies."

The BJP leader also added that the Deputy Chief Minister had referred to Governor R.N. Ravi as "RSS Ravi" and added that it lacks dignity and respect, sparking concerns about the decorum expected from a public figure.

ANS Prasad said that Udhayanidhi Stalin's three-year term as a Minister has been marred by inflammatory speeches undermining national integrity, unity, and harmony.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said, "Derogatory remarks against Sanathan Dharma and fanning communalism among Hindus, Muslims, and Christians in Tamil Nadu demand stringent action."

He called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate and take necessary legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin's harmful rhetoric, which has crossed all bounds of decency and democratic discourse.

He charged that Tamil Nadu politics prioritises personal gain over people's welfare, engaging in hateful attacks and damaging society's growth.

The BJP leader also said that senior leaders encourage harmful rhetoric instead of guiding youngsters and added that to ensure progress and uphold Tamil values.

He said that politicians must focus on issues affecting people's lives, promoting humanity, mutual respect, and social justice.

He said that Udhayanidhi Stalin can emulate Chief Minister MK Stalin's exemplary leadership during the flood crisis, and can learn from his father's positive governance.

The BJP leader added that Tamil Nadu's future generations deserve better and added that the state's political landscape requires a drastic shift towards constructive dialogue, addressing real problems, and inspiring young leaders with positive role models.

He also said that Chief Minister Stalin's swift response to the flood crisis is commendable and added that his hands-on approach, directly engaging with affected communities and resolving issues, showcases exemplary leadership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor