CM Vijayan confident of LDF win as Kerala votes in 2nd phase of local body polls

Kannur, Dec 11 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday set a combative tone as the second and final phase of local body elections began, expressing confidence that the Left Front is winning handsomely.

He asserted that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was witnessing an unmistakable swell of public support across the state.

After casting his vote at the Cherikkal Junior Basic School in Kattilapeedika, the Chief Minister told reporters that feedback from the ground suggested a broad consolidation in favour of the LDF, including in areas traditionally aligned with the UDF.

“Across various UDF pockets, people are receiving the LDF warmly. The overall trend is clearly favourable,” CM Vijayan said, adding that the Left had approached the polls with strong confidence from the outset.

The Chief Minister dismissed the opposition’s attempt to invoke the Sabarimala gold smuggling case during the campaign, insisting that strict action taken in the matter had strengthened public trust in the government.

“Believers themselves recognise that such decisive steps would not have been taken under any other administration. Their support remains firmly with the government,” he said.

CM Vijayan accused both the Congress and BJP of attempting to twist the issue for electoral advantage, remarking that the two parties appeared to be “travelling in the same cart”.

On the rape allegation against Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil, Pinarayi sharply criticised state Congress president Sunny Joseph’s comments suggesting the complaint was “well-drafted”.

He said such statements trivialised the fears expressed by victims. “Young women fear that speaking the truth could endanger their lives. The threats they described are serious. There may be more disclosures. Society will not accept attempts to justify sexual offenders,” he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the UDF for associating with Jamaat-e-Islami for electoral gain, saying the group had been rejected by the broader Muslim community.

“Across all sections, the LDF is receiving wholehearted acceptance,” he added.

With Thursday’s polling across seven northern districts closing the two-phase process, and all the results will be known on Saturday, the scene will be set for the grand final -- the Assembly polls to be held next year.

