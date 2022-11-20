CM Yogi Adityanath govt to build BPharma-Medical Device Park in central, western Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government will develop central and western Uttar Pradesh as BPharma and Medical Device Park. For this, the government will give a subsidy on interest to the company on the purchase of Pharma Parkland.

According to an official statement, the company can also be given an exemption on stamp duty along with a 15 per cent subsidy on the total cost.

"Medical devices and medicines made in UP will be supplied to Germany, France, South Asia and USA," the statement said.

CM Yogi said in a high-level meeting that at present there is a lot of opportunity in the medical industry as it is a high-tech and demanding industry.

"On the other hand, in the entire country, a maximum number of children complete the education about 74,000 pharma graduates in UP annually. In such a situation, UP can be easily developed as a medical hub. Some cities of central and western UP are more suitable for this. The city is located near the expressway," the Chief Minister said.

"At present, the UP Growth State Value Addition (GSVN) in the field of medical is less than one billion dollars, it needs to be increased to 2 to 3 billion dollars. To increase this, Gautam Budh Nagar has been selected to develop the Medical Device Park," he added.

The Chief Minister said that land has been identified near Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar for the purpose.

"Soon the construction work of Medical Device Park will start here. Apart from this, Pharma Park will be constructed in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Hapur," the statement said.

It added that the Yogi government will give interest subsidy of up to 50 per cent on the purchase of land to the giants of the medical industry for setting up Pharma Parks in UP and up to 60 per cent interest subsidy on the construction of basic facilities along with common facilities inside the Pharma Parks.

"Medical devices and medicines made in UP will be supplied to the USA, France, Germany and South Asia. Medical equipment includes lab equipment, needles, sutures, dental kits, etc., while equipment includes parts of X-ray machines, etc," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

