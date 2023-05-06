Cocaine meant to deliver in Delhi seized in Goa

Panaji, May 6 The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday arrested one Kenyan national in possession of 1 kg cocaine valued at Rs 6 crore at the Dabolim airport in Goa.

The consignment was supposed to be delivered to a person in Delhi.

According to Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, one Kenyan national named Samuel was intercepted at Dabolim, Goa airport by the Customs officials having suspicion for concealment of some non-metallic substance in his baggage raised during screening/scanning of his luggage.

"He travelled to India from Johannesburg (SA) via Dubai. Information in this regard was immediately passed by the Customs officials to the NCB, Goa and subsequently, a team of NCB, Goa reached Dabolim airport and conducted a thorough search of said Samuel along with his baggage. During the search, cocaine in two packets, weighing total 1.009 Kgs, were recovered concealed in the false bottom of his trolley bag," NCB officials said.

"Instant investigation in this case revealed that the seized consignment was supposed to be delivered to someone at New Delhi. Immediately, follow-up was planned by the NCB, Goa in coordination with the NCB, Delhi Unit. After continued intensive analysis and field surveillance the main kingpin/ receiver James EC (Nigerian National) was apprehended by NCB team at Delhi.

This is the third biggest drug seizure in the coastal state by NCB sleuths in the last few days.

