Coimbatore: ATS Detains 31 Bangladeshi Infiltrators From Tiruppur; Fake Aadhaar and PAN Cards Seized

The Coimbatore Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a surprise raid after receiving confidential information about a large number of Bangladeshi youths staying in Banyan companies in the Tiruppur district. On Saturday night, January 12, the ATS detained 31 illegal nationals.

According to the news agency ANI, the illegal migrants were using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, which were also seized by the police from the premises of companies in the Palladam area. The detainees are currently being interrogated, and evidence, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, has been seized for further investigation.

Bangladeshi Infiltrators Arrested in Tiruppur

Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu: Anti-Terrorism Police arrested 31 individuals, including 28 Bangladeshi youths, for working with fake Aadhaar cards in garment factories. The operation, led by SP Badri Narayanan and ADSP Anandkumar, was conducted near Palladam and resulted in arrests across… pic.twitter.com/gqwPHGxM5T — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

Initial investigations revealed that most of the detainees entered India through West Bengal. After obtaining forged Aadhaar cards and other documents, they moved to Tiruppur and were employed in several knitting units, sources informed The Indian Express.