Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed on Monday: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 26 Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed over many parts of Haryana and Delhi on Monday, and these are only likely to abate over northwest India after 48 hours, the India Metrological Department said.

"Today cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at few places over west Rajasthan and at isolated pockets over east Rajasthan and Haryana and cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pocket over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi," the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3 to 7 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, west UP and adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh. The IMD said that the dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan, Punjab, west UP, and Uttarakhand, and dense fog in many pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Monday morning.

As per the IMD, the decrease in intensity and spread of dense to very dense fog condition over northwest India may be noticed from night of December 27 or morning of December 28 onwards.

